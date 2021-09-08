JACKSON, MICH. — Carrie Jones-Barber, chief executive officer of Dawn Food Products, Jackson, Mich., recently was honored by Michigan’s Corp! Magazine. Ms. Jones-Barber was among a select group of women recognized by the Michigan business publication for contributions in their field and to the broader community.

The awards were presented at Michigan’s Women Thrive Conference organized by Corp! Magazine and MichBusiness, a Michigan business group. In a category honoring woman who are “change makers and thought leaders in the workplace,” Ms. Jones-Barber was cited for Distinguished Leadership and received the Women Leadership in the Workplace award.

According to Corp! Magazine, the criteria for this honor include significant business success together with efforts to make Michigan a better place to live and work through their efforts.

Speaking with Corp.! Magazine about challenges women face in their careers, Ms. Jones-Barber cited data suggesting that the “glass ceiling” continues to impede women in their advancement toward positions of corporate leadership.

“The 2020 McKinsey and Company Women in the Workplace study showed that at the start of 2020, about 21% of C-suite roles were held by women and less than 30% of vice president, senior vice president, and C-suite roles were held by women,” she said. “These numbers must change.”