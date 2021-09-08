NORWICH, ENGLAND — Eurotek Engineering, a provider of custom design and installation services for industrial spiral freezers, chillers and coolers, has rebranded as Korutek Engineering, a move the company said reflects “an emboldened commitment toward its international partners.”

The new name, which is derived from Maori, translates as “spiral” and, along with the logo visuals, reflects Korutek’s specialism in spiral freezer solutions, the company said.

“The rebrand from Eurotek to Korutek is an exciting evolution for the company,” said Rahim Ali, managing director of Korutek. “Under the new name we will maintain the fantastic reputation built over several years’ of experience in the industry and continue to bring customers across the globe the very best industrial freezer and cooling systems.”

Korutek’s client list includes Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Gallaghers Bakehouse, BakeAway and Bakkavor.