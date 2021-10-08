WASHINGTON — The International Baking Industry Expo has opened registration for IBIEducate 2021, to be held Oct. 26-28 in Kansas City. This in-person event marks the first time IBIE makes its education programming available beyond its traditional triennial schedule. IBIEducate is a joint endeavor between the American Bakers Association (ABA) and BEMA with co-located workshops hosted by the Retail Bakers of America (RBA).

“We are pleased to be offering the best-in-class professional development that IBIEducate is so well known for in a new format that can be delivered to audiences eager for the high-quality content on a more regular basis,” said Kerwin Brown, president and chief executive officer, BEMA. “IBIEducate is such an important component of the triennial event, and with the industry is showing an increasing value in and desire for education, we are confident that IBIEducate 2021 will provide.”

Attendees from wholesale and retail bakeries as well as supplier companies can take advantage of the more than 20 education sessions that will be offered at IBIEducate.These sessions will focus on both teaching new skills and honing existing ones.

“Participants at IBIEducate 2021 will step away from their computer screens and their work facilities and step into interactive learning that can only be done in-person,” said Robb MacKie, president and CEO, ABA. “The ROI on this type of training, especially after more than a year and a half of being apart, will be invaluable for baking industry employees.”

Attendees can expect sessions to cover topics such as food safety and sanitation, emerging baking trends, as well as hands-on technique training. The event will also include facility tours and in-person networking opportunities. Attendees will also have access to downloadable materials such as presentation, activity sheets and notes for future use.

IBIEducate 2021 will be held at the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center. Early bird registration closes on Oct. 4. Learn more and register at IBIEducate’s website.