MAYSVILLE, OKLA. — Paul Friscia has joined Burford Corp. as a design engineer.

Mr. Friscia most recently was a design engineer at Genie for the past four years. Earlier, he was a hydraulic fracturing engineer at Halliburton. He also has worked as a mechanical engineering intern at JLG Industries.

He received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Oklahoma State University and is working toward completing a master’s degree in finance from Washington State University.