KEARNY, NJ. — Supplement maker Obvi has partnered with Entenmann’s, a Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV baked foods brand, to develop new a new collagen protein powder inspired by Entenmann’s chocolate chip cookies.

Entenmann’s x Obvi Super Collagen Protein Powder | Chocolate Chip Cookie is designed to improve skin, hair and nails, Obvi said, and may be used to bake with or added to milk, coffee, yogurt, oatmeal, pancake mix and more.

Keto-friendly, dairy-free and gluten-free, the non-GMO protein powder is fortified with biotin B7, vitamin C, vitamin E, calcium, magnesium and iron. The powder contains natural and artificial flavors and cocoa powder and is sweetened with sucralose and acesulfame potassium. Each scoop 35 calories, contains 10 grams of grass-fed bovine collagen, 9 grams of protein and no sugar or carbs.

“We’re thrilled to work with Obvi on this unique product offering that allows consumers to enjoy the flavor of our classic chocolate chip cookies in a new and exciting way,” said Jason Amar, director of marketing for Entenmann’s.

Established in June 2019, Obvi was founded by three South Asian business partners: Ronak Shah, Ankit Patel and Ashvin Melwani. The trio sought to create products to help consumers look and feel good without sacrificing taste and efficacy. Within its first 24 months of business, Obvi surpassed $12 million in sales and reached more than 200,000 customers, according to the company.

“With a mission to bring people the best tasting collagen solutions available, teaming up with Entenmann’s has been a dream,” said Mr. Shah, co-founder and chief executive officer of Obvi. “We’re proud to have grown exponentially and in just two years be able to align with such an iconic name.”

The new Entenmann’s x Obvi Super Collagen Protein Powder | Chocolate Chip Cookie retails for $44.99 per 13.54-oz canister.