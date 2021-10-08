WASHINGTON — Brian M. McKeon has been named senior vice president of public policy for the National Confectioners Association, effective Aug. 30. He will succeed Elizabeth Clark, who was recently named chief executive officer of IHRSA, the global health and fitness association.

In his new role, Mr. McKeon will lead the association’s government affairs strategy, oversee grassroots activities, manage the CandyPAC and focus on proactive efforts to influence public policy that impacts the confectionery industry.

“Brian will hit the ground running with his deep understanding of the issues our industry faces, and his perspective and experience will be an asset as we work to achieve our bold, inspirational vision,” said John Downs, president and CEO of the NCA. “We are excited to welcome Brian to NCA. He will be an invaluable member of our team and a major asset to the chocolate and candy industry.”

Mr. McKeon brings more than 15 years of experience to his new role at the NCA and deep knowledge of the inner workings of Congress and the administration. He most recently was a senior member of the team at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP. He began his career serving on political campaigns and Capitol Hill. He was senior counsel to former US Senator Barbara Boxer and legislative director and acting chief of staff for Senator Jeanne Shaheen. He also brings extensive experience with the policymaking and regulatory process, as well as a diverse political network and understanding of the issues the confectionery industry faces.