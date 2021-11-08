NEW YORK – The Specialty Food Association (SFA) is shifting Fancy Food Show 2021 from an in-person event to a virtual show due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, specifically the Delta variant of the virus. The live event was scheduled to take place Sept. 27-29 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City.

The virtual event is being rebranded as Fancy Food 24/7 and will now take place Sept. 27 through Oct. 8.

“The Specialty Food Association has been steadfast in creatively supporting our members and our $170.4 billion industry during this incredibly challenging time, and we remain committed to providing opportunities in the safest way possible,” said Bill Lynch, president of the SFA. “While we will miss that special feeling of in-person connections with our industry colleagues, safety remains our No. 1 priority.”

Exhibitors will have the option of a full refund, or a credit for the Winter Fancy Food Show 2022 or Summer Fancy Food Show 2022, according to the SFA. All pre-registered attendees will receive a refund and retain access to Fancy Food 24/7.