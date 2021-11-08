Hi! I’m Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack magazine. We’ve been working hard to get you the news you need, and I’m excited to share with you our August issue, available online now.

First, we’d like you to meet United Dairy Farmers, a vertically integrated convenience store company. Dan Malovany visited their Cincinnati bakery to find out why the company known for quality ice cream got into the donut business.

Next you’ll want to check out Makayla Nicholis’ report on the foodservice trends. She talked to the biggest bakeries supplying this industry about what foodservice customers need from the baking industry moving forward.

And I would love for you to take a look at my centennial feature on packaging innovation. I learned so much about the history of cartons and bread bags and stand up pouches. I can’t wait to see what packaging suppliers think of next.

Thanks again for reading Baking & Snack. We are grateful for the opportunity to tell the industry’s stories. If there’s some way we can be serving you better or if you have a great story to share, please reach out. I’d love to hear from you.