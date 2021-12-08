ROCKY MOUNT, VA. — Natalie Roesler has been named vice president and general manager of Empire Bakery Commissary, a producer of case-ready cakes, cookies and single-serve desserts for traditional retailers.

Ms. Roesler has more than 20 years of experience in the food industry, most recently as vice president of innovation at Surlean Foods since 2018. Prior to Surlean Foods, she was senior director of product development at Golden State Foods. Earlier, she was director of product development at Southeastern Mills. Ms. Roesler also has worked as a senior R&D manager and food scientist at McCain Foods and as a senior food scientist at Conagra Brands.

She received a bachelor’s degree in food science and technology from the University of Nebraska ‒ Lincoln and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin ‒ Oshkosh.

In addition to her industry experience, Ms. Roesler is active in professional organizations as well, including the Institute of Food Technologists, the Research Chefs Association and the Women’s Foodservice Forum.