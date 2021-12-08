DENVER – Panhandle Milling, a PHM Brands company, now offers low-micro and ready-to-eat flours, mixes and grains through the use of PHM Safe technology. Panhandle Milling’s facility in Dawn, Texas, has integrated PHM Safe technology, which is used to treat grains, flour and mixes to eliminate the potential presence of harmful pathogens such as E. Coli and Salmonella.

The flours, mixes and grains will be in the company’s Ingredient Integrity brand. They may be used in products such as cookie dough, smoothies, cold-pressed bars and cereals. Ingredient Integrity products can be certified organic, gluten-free, non-GMO and additive-free.

“This is an exciting opportunity to expand the Panhandle Milling portfolio,” said Peter Bisaccia, president of Denver-based PHM Brands. “With state-of-the-art milling, mix and packaging capabilities, the facility is well positioned to service retail products nationally. By providing brand protection utilizing PHM Safe technology, we believe this will be a revolutionary flour mill and mix facility that can solve many of the challenges that the industry has faced in recent years.”

Darin Jensen, vice president of food safety and quality for PHM Brands, added, “The safety of our customers and the quality of our products continues to be our highest priority. PHM Safe technology preserves the taste and functionality of our ingredients while reducing microbial counts to safe levels and maintaining USDA, FDA, and GRAS approval. The integration of PHM Safe technology in our milling processes is a giant leap forward for our Dawn, Texas, facility and the broader industry.”