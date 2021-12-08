WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products increased 1% in July, its sixth straight month of gains and its sharpest month-over-month gain since January 2015, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home rose 0.6%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 17 posted month-over-month increases and only 1, white bread, posted a decline.

The July index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 289.5% of the 1982-84 average, up 1.5% from a year ago. For all food at home, the July index was 259, up 2.6% from July 2020.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in July was 236.2, up 0.6% from June and up 0.7% from July 2020. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 245.3, up 1.1% from June and up 0.8% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 230, up 0.1% from the previous month and up 1.6% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 246.7, up 1% from June but down 0.4% from July 2020.

The price index for bakery products in July was 320.4, up 1.1% from June and up 1.9% from July 2020.

The July index for bread was 193.1, up 0.1% from June and up 1.2% from July 2020. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 348.6, down 0.5% from June but up 0.2% from July 2020. For bread other than white, the index was 378.2, up 1% from June and up 2.3% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in July was 188.9, up 0.6% from June and up 2.9% from July 2020. The July index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 304.2 up 1.1% from June and up 2.4% from July 2020. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 327.2, up 0.5% from June and up 2% from July 2020; and cookies, 282.9, up 1.9% from the previous month and up 1.6% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in July was 285.8, up 2.4% from June and up 1.7% from July 2020. Under this heading, other price indexes in July included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 329.3, up 2.8% from June and up 0.6% from July 2020; crackers and cracker products, 335.5, up 3.6% from June and up 4.6% from July 2020; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 275.7, up 1.6% from June and up 0.1% from the previous year.