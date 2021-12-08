WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 1.9¢ per lb in July, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, increased 7.4¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 149.1¢, down 1.9¢ per lb from June but up 0.6¢ from July 2020.

At 210¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 7.4¢ per lb from June but down 4.4¢ per lb from July 2020.

The national average price of family flour in July was 36.8¢, up 1.2¢ from June but down 9.3¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in July was 109.4¢ per lb, up 2.1¢ from June but down 20.1¢ from July 2020. Chocolate chip cookies were 406.5¢ per lb, down 0.3¢ from June and up 36.9¢ from July 2020.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in July was 78.2¢, up 0.4¢ from June and up 1¢ from July 2020.