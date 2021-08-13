INDIANAPOLIS — Richard A. Hilts, past president of Acme-Evans Flour Mill and longtime member of the Millers National Federation and the North American Millers’ Association, died Aug. 5. He was 92 years old.

A graduate of Kansas State University in 1952, Mr. Hilts joined Acme-Evans Flour Mill in 1976, eventually rising to president of the company. He retired in 1993.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Costello Hilts in 2001, and siblings, Glennys, Glenn, Clara Frances, Dorothy and Betty Ann. Survivors include a daughter, Anne (Greg) Queisser; a son, Richard A. (Ruth) Hilts; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Aug. 14 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery Chapel in Indianapolis with visitation there beginning at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Augustine Home for the Aged – Little Sisters of the Poor.