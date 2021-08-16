KANSAS CITY — Sweets and treats abound in new product launches.

Mondelez International, Inc. has teamed with The Hershey Co. to debut Chewy Chips Ahoy! Fudge Filled Cookies inspired by Hershey’s. The limited-edition, soft-baked cookies feature a Hershey’s inspired fudge filled center and contain 150 calories and 11 grams of sugar per two-cookie serving.

“With summer fun in full swing, there couldn't be a better time to introduce the new Chewy Chips Ahoy! Fudge Filled Cookies inspired by Hershey's to make the season a little sweeter and our taste buds a little happier with this new cookie,” said Sabrina Sierant, associate director of the Chips Ahoy! brand at Mondelez International. “For a creative, fun and delicious treat, top your favorite ice cream with new Chewy Chips Ahoy! Fudge Filled Cookies inspired by Hershey’s.”

General Mills, Inc. is introducing Pillsbury Cookie Dough Poppins in chocolate chip and birthday cake varieties. The safe-to-eat cookie dough bites contain 120 calories and 9 to 10 grams of sugar per serving.

Two treats combine in Mars, Inc.’s latest confectionery creation: M&M’s Crunchy Cookie. The chocolate candies feature a crunchy cookie center covered in milk chocolate and wrapped in a colorful candy shell. M&M’s Crunchy Cookie will be available nationwide beginning March 2022.

“M&M's has a long history of developing innovation inspired by consumers' favorite sweet and savory treats,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, senior brand director for Mars Wrigley. “Our focus on developing innovation that meets consumer preference and their desire for variety, delivers on our promise to bring better moments to our fans, in this case, by putting a crunchy texture at the center of their favorite chocolate candies.”

