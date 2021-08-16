LONDON — Tate & Lyle PLC is partnering with the Nutrition and Health Institute INSK (Instituto de Nutrición y Salud de Kellogg’s) of Kellogg Co. to share the latest science on dietary fibers with health clinicians, nutritionists, and food and beverage industry professionals across Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Argentina.

As part of the partnership, the companies are offering an online curriculum titled “Dietary fibers: benefits that go beyond gut health.” The program will run Aug. 16 to Dec. 31 and features 12, 20-minute video lessons in Spanish led by nutritionists and food scientists from different countries across Latin America. The program will cover a range of fiber-related topics, including current dietary fiber recommendations and consumption in the Latin American region; the gut health and fiber connection, including links to prebiotics, microbiota and immunity; benefits of fiber across childhood and throughout healthy aging; dietary fibers and body weight, glycemic response, bone and cardiovascular health; and emerging science.

The online platform offers health professionals the flexibility to move at their own pace and prioritize the lessons most beneficial to their ongoing learning and practices.

“Fiber has so many health benefits beyond a healthy gut: getting enough fiber is associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease and bowel cancer,” said Renata Cassar, senior nutrition manager for Latin America at Tate & Lyle. “It supports the normal functioning of the body’s immune system and has even been linked to having a positive impact on mood and emotional well-being.

“We are proud to share our latest science and understanding of fiber with fellow health practitioners in the region — our purpose is all about Improving Lives for Generations and we hope attendees come away from the course with a better understanding of and confidence in the role fiber can play in supporting a healthier, balanced diet.”

Elisa Gómez Reyes, INSK lead at Kellogg, added, “Nutrition is part of the Kellogg DNA, we are passionate about supporting the continuous education of health professionals on relevant topics like the impact of dietary fiber on intestinal microbiota or the role of fiber in trending diets like Mediterranean, ketogenic, FODMAP, etc. Fiber consumption in Latin American countries is often insufficient, and we want to make a difference.”

Citing data from the Latin American Study of Nutrition and Health (ELANS), the companies noted the average fiber consumption among Latin Americans can be lower than 15 grams per day, while the recommendations for adults ranges between 25 grams and 40 grams per day.

Tate & Lyle launched a similar program in Brazil last year. That program attracted more than 6,000 participants.

For more information or to enroll in the course, click here.