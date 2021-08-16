DURANGO, COLO. — Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF), a global confectionery manufacturer, international franchisor and retail operator offering gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt, has initiated a process to select a new chief executive officer. The company’s current CEO, Bryan Merryman, will step down from his position upon the appointment of a successor.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the company separated its CEO and chairperson positions.

“We are pleased to take this pivotal next step in strengthening RMCF and best positioning the company for its next chapter of growth,” said Rahul Mewawalla, who was recently named chairperson of the RMCF board of directors. “We see great opportunities to build on RMCF's rich 40-year legacy and look forward to bringing on a new CEO who will help lead the organization, our franchisees, and our employees to future success, as we continue to delight our millions of consumers and enhance value for all our shareholders and stakeholders.”

RMCF has engaged Spencer Stuart, an executive search and leadership advisory firm, to conduct a search process and support RMCF in bringing on its next CEO.

In addition to a new CEO, RMCF said it is engaged in an ongoing process to bring on best-in-class strategic and operational expertise to its board of directors. The process is expected to result in a makeover of the majority of the board, all of whom are independent, within the last two years.

“We intend to identify exceptional CEO candidates that share our excitement for RMCF's future and I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to bring on a talented and experienced new leader,” Mr. Mewawalla said. “RMCF has a transformative opportunity to capitalize on its beloved brand and unparalleled commitment to quality through focused innovation and thoughtful expansion into new markets. With the appointment of a new CEO and the addition of new independent board members with robust strategic and operational expertise, the company will have all the pieces in place to accelerate growth, improve profitability and create a more dynamic business for the benefit of all stakeholders. We remain ever thankful for our wonderful franchisees and dedicated employees, who have and will continue to define the company's exciting growth and success for many years to come.”