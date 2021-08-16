Today’s consumers want more. Craft craveable plant-based snacks that meet their desire for meaningful functional benefits. ADM is at the forefront of functional snacking innovation, and our clean-tasting, vertically integrated Bean and Pulse portfolio offers turnkey, wholesome snacking solutions that make it easy for you, no matter your manufacturing requirements. Learn more with our new bean chip case study.
|Sign up for our free newsletters
From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.
|Subscribe