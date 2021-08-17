ORLANDO, FLA. — HighKey is expanding its portfolio of sweet baked foods with the launch of soft-baked Birthday Cake Mini Bites. The soft, ready-to-eat, low-sugar and low-carb muffin bites are made from almond flour and have less than 1 gram of sugar, 4 grams of protein and 2 grams of net carbs per serving. The bites are gluten-free, keto-friendly and free of artificial colors and flavors.

“We are changing what baked goods should be with our low-sugar alternatives,” said Joe Ens, co-chief executive officer of HighKey. “High in awesome, not sugar, the soft-baked Mini Bites follow our mission to create delicious versions of your favorite food without the excess carbs and sugar.”

Every 6.65-oz bag of Mini Bites has a suggested retail price of $13.97 and will be available for purchase on HighKey’s website and Amazon.