KANSAS CITY — Hostess Brands, Inc. LLC has announced a voluntary recall of certain Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella.

Hostess said it has not received any reports of illness related to the issue and is recalling the impacted products “out of an abundance of caution” after becoming aware of potential contamination from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries. Best Harvest Bakeries made the discovery as part of its environmental monitoring program, Hostess said.

As Best Harvest Bakeries only manufactures certain Hostess hamburger buns and hot dog buns for Hostess Brands, no other Hostess products are affected, including Hostess bread and bagel products, the company said.

The affected hamburger buns have “best by” dates ranging from Aug. 13-Oct. 4, while the hot dog buns have a “best by” date ranging from Aug. 13-Sept. 30.