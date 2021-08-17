JOHNSTOWN, COLO. — Rob Clamp has been named general manager of Canyon Bakehouse, LLC, the flagship gluten-free brand of Flowers Foods, Inc.

Prior to joining Canyon Bakehouse he was with another Flowers Foods business, Dave’s Killer Bread, for nearly eight years, most recently as general manager. Earlier, he was director of engineering. Before getting into the baking industry Mr. Clamp was a shops manager at Kaiser Aluminum for nearly six years.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the US Air Force Academy and a master’s degree in business administration from Eastern Washington University.