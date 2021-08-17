LANCASTER, PA — Graham Packaging has named Richa Desai as the new director of sustainability. In her role, Ms. Desai will support and drive company-wide sustainability initiatives including the development of goals, policies and programs that promote efficient, cost-effective products, technologies and operations.

“Graham Packaging has a strong sustainability program that I look forward to building upon,” Ms. Desai said. “I am excited to help Graham meet its sustainability goals while working on a variety of projects.”

Prior to her role with Graham Packaging, Ms. Desai was the director of sustainability at Sabert, a global food packaging company. She refined and carried out the vision for Sabert’s sustainability platform and integrated it into the packaging company’s business strategy. Ms. Desai built the company’s sustainability program from the ground up including setting its 2025 goals with an aim to design future packaging for circularity.

With a global background including work in European, Asian and United States markets, Ms. Desai has experience working on sustainability initiatives for a variety of professional brands in the manufacturing industry.

“Richa’s work in sustainability is an exciting addition to Graham Packaging as we continue to set our sights on our long-term goals,” said Tracee Auld, chief sustainability officer and chief growth officer at Graham Packaging. “We are passionate about driving sustainability at every level, and with Richa’s knowledge and experience, we are well positioned to continue to deliver on our commitment to a sustainable future.”

Ms. Desai holds a bachelor’s degree from CEPT University of Ahmedabad, India; a master’s degree from National Institute of Design, Gandhinagar, India and a master’s degree in environmental studies from the University of Pennsylvania.

Founded in 1970, Graham Packaging develops and designs sustainable packaging solutions for a variety of consumer brands.