CHICAGO — McDonald’s Corp. is sweetening its McCafe Bakery menu with the new Glazed Pull Apart Donut, available for a limited time.

A twist on the classic donut, the treat features seven tear-apart donut pieces coated in a sweet glaze. The donut is available to order all day.

The Glazed Pull Apart Donut is the first limited-edition offering to join McDonald’s McCafe Bakery lineup. The fast-food giant launched its bakery line in October 2020 with three offerings: the apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll.

McDonald’s Glazed Pull apart Donut is available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide beginning Sept. 1.