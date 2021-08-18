BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Favorite ready-to-eat breakfast cereal mascots, including Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam, are being offered to consumers by Kellogg Co. during September in a special promotion. Any one of the Kellogg’s Bowl Buddies may be found in specially marked boxes of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies and Apple Jacks. The company said the figurines are designed to sit on the edge of bowls while consumers enjoy their morning cereal. Other characters included in the promotion are Snap, Crackle and Pop; Mini and Cinnamon. Packages included in the promotion range from 14.7 to 24 oz and will be sold at a suggested retail price of $3.99 to $5.69.

“For generations, Kellogg has brought families together at the breakfast table, with Tony the Tiger, Toucan Sam and pals being an integral part of family memories made over breakfast,” said Laura Newman, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. “Now the beloved cereal gang can truly be a part of the breakfast hangout with cereal fans of all ages.”