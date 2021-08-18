CLEVELAND — b.a. Sweetie Candy Co., a Cleveland-based wholesale distributor of candy and popcorn, has acquired the assets of Humphrey Popcorn Co., a Cleveland-based manufacturer of popcorn balls and popcorn treats. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The new Sweeties Humphrey Popcorn Co. will be headquartered in Cleveland with the popcorn manufacturing kitchen remaining in Strongsville, Ohio. The new company will continue to supply the hundreds of local stores throughout Northeast Ohio.

“We’re really excited to add the Humphrey Popcorn brand to our popcorn portfolio, which includes the All American, and Campbell’s Sweet Factory brands,” said Tom Scheiman, president of b.a. Sweetie Candy Co.

Founded in 1950, b.a. Sweetie supplies more than 300 wholesale customers with candy and popcorn to the grocery, convenience, and specialty retail trade. The company operates multiple locations manufacturing popcorn and confections in addition to the candy distribution from a 40,000-square-foot warehouse and retail store in Cleveland.

Established in 1897, Humphrey Popcorn Co.’s hybrid popcorn kernels are grown on the Humphrey Farm in Wakeman, Ohio.

“We could not have asked for a better company to purchase Humphrey Popcorn from our family,” said Joanne Lynch, co-owner of Humphrey Popcorn. “We are confident they will be able to grow the brand while still honoring the tradition of quality product our customers have enjoyed for many years.”