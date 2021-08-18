NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. — Bake’n Joy Foods has acquired Haverhill, Mass.-based L&M Bakery, a provider of baked and sliced loaf cakes, fruit squares and a variety of other products sold to supermarkets and other retail outlets throughout New England and Mid-Atlantic states.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Similar to our purchase of Boston Coffee Cake in 2009, this acquisition brings another iconic New England bakery manufacturer to Bake’n Joy Foods and allows us to provide our customers with a wider variety of bakery solutions,” said Bob Ogan, president and chief executive officer of Bake’n Joy. “Being a private family business, our values of caring for people and compassion are present throughout the organization. It drives who we are to our internal and external customers. I am truly excited for what this offers Bake’n Joy associates, the L&M team, and our customers.”

Bake’n Joy Foods, Inc. is a manufacturer of predeposited frozen muffin batters and doughs, scoop batters, mixes and bases, fully-baked loaf and coffee cakes and streusel toppings. In 2020, Bake’n Joy became the exclusive distributor of Freedom Gluten Free packaged donuts.