NEW YORK — Make it an even dozen for the Girl Scouts of the USA. The organization has announced that Adventurefuls — a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt — will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The new cookie joins a 12-variety lineup that features Thin Mints, Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, Shortbread/Trefoils, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Toffee-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Girl Scout S’mores and Toast-Yay!. Toast-Yay!, a French toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing, was introduced last summer.

Girl Scout Cookies are baked by ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers. ABC Bakers has been baking Girl Scout Cookies since 1937, while Little Brownie Bakers has been baking them since 1973.