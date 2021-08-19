MEMPHIS — Andrew Leach has joined Monogram Foods as director of procurement – strategic sourcing of packaging and ingredients.

Prior to joining Monogram Mr. Leach spent many years with Nestle, most recently as global category lead for paper-based packaging at Nestrade (Nestle Group). Earlier, he was group manager of procurement at Nestle USA, where he supported such brands as Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine, DiGiorno and Tombstone. Also while at Nestle he worked as a program manager and senior business analyst at Nestle SA and as a strategic purchasing manager at Nestle Business Services.

Based in Memphis, Monogram Foods is a privately held manufacturer of meat snacks, corn dogs, frozen appetizers, hot dogs, sausages, precooked bacon and portable snack and sandwich assembly. The company operates nine processing plants and employs more than 3,000.