NORTHBROOK, ILL. – Bell Flavors & Fragrances has announced one hire and three promotions. Peter Gollmer has been hired as director of business development for the Northbrook-based company’s savory business unit. Emine Pargov has been promoted to quality control manager while Nicolas Poulin has been promoted to production manager and Dana Chen has been promoted to principal creative and commercialization flavorist.

Mr. Gollmer will work within the company’s commercial team to accelerate growth in the clean label savory flavor category. He has 30 years of food industry experience, previously working for the Campbell Soup Co., Diana Naturals, Activ International and Givaudan.

Ms. Pargov will oversee the daily operations and tasks required to review, approve and implement procedures to comply with customer specifications. She also will work with quality systems to ensure the company maintains SQF certification, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), the HAACP program and compliance with legislation. Ms. Pargov joined Bell Flavors & Fragrances seven years ago and has served multiple roles with increasing responsibilities within the quality department.

Mr. Poulin will manage production activities at Bell’s headquarters in Northbrook to exceed customer satisfaction goals while assuring employee safety, product food safety, and quality policies and procedures are met. Mr. Poulin joined Bell Flavors & Fragrances five years ago and has served in multiple roles within the fragrance and research and development departments. Most recently he was analytical chemist fragrance lab manager.

Ms. Chen will focus on commercialization, industrialization/integration, creative technical innovation and training of junior flavorists. She will execute projects for Bell’s research and development team, operations and regulatory and play a role in communications between R&D, sales, operations, and purchasing and quality.