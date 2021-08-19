CHARLOTTE, NC — Wyandot Snacks, Marion, Ohio, will bring its commitment to socially conscious business practices front and center at SNAXPO, held Aug. 22-24 in Charlotte, NC.

The better-for-you snack company plans to transform its booth in the exhibit hall into an educational B Corp Lounge. In this lounge, attendees to SNAC International’s trade show will be able to learn about what it takes to gain B Corp certification. Representatives from Wyandot will also be on hand to share the company’s experience achieving the certification and answer any questions.

“If these challenging times have taught us anything, it is that doing good while doing well is good for business,” said Rob Sarlls, chief executive officer and president of Wyandot, who also serves as chairman of SNAC International. “While we all want to do good, we don’t always know the best way to accomplish that.”

B Corp certification can provide a road map to companies wanting to make a positive impact both socially and environmentally. The certification gauges the social and environmental performance of for-profit companies through several measures and helps companies implement internal practices to achieve their goals.

Companies that pursue certification are scored on their impact on employees, customers, their community and the environment. B Corp certification not only can help companies see how well they are doing and how to improve, but it also provides a framework for transparency and accountability.

“B Corp’s mission is to help redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy,” said Alicia Sexton, senior manager of sales at Wyandot. “Wyandot has long supported employee, community and sustainability initiatives. B Corp provided the rigorous road map to help us achieve a unified set of objectives that resonate within our entire organization.”

Wyandot achieved its certification in 2020. As more companies become mission-minded, the snack manufacturer hopes that its B Corp Lounge at Booth 314 can help visitors gain some insights into how to put those plans into action.

Wyandot is a better-for-you snack contract manufacturer and the only diversified snack manufacturer to be B Corp certified.