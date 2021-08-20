The Inspira CS-33 is a new version of Heat and Control/Ishida’s bagmaker, a continuous motion single-jaw machine design for format bags and versatile enough for pillow bags at high speed with a quick changeover. Designed to run a variety of packages, the Inspira CS-33 improves speed and ease of operation, according to the company. This box motion machine can be used in continuous or intermittent modes and can run up to 70 bpm on format bags and 120 bpm on pillow bags.

