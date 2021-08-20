BEIJING — Mondelez International, Inc. is partnering with MissFresh to launch Oreo Zero sugar-free cookies on the MissFresh on-demand retail platform. As part of the partnership, online shoppers in China will be able to order the new cookies via MissFresh for delivery in as fast as 30 minutes.

The new sugar-free Oreo Zero cookies are available in two varieties: Oreo Zero Cookies, which has the classic Oreo chocolate sandwich cookie taste, and rose-flavored Oreo Zero Thin Cookies, which are 40% thinner and crunchier than regular Oreo cookies.

This is not the first time the two companies have worked together. MissFresh also stocks Mondelez’s regular Oreo and Chips Ahoy! products. The companies also have collaborated on Super Brand Days, which have been used to promote Mondelez products.

MissFresh said it also has worked with other consumer brands such as PepsiCo, Coca-Cola Co. and Genki Forest to launch new products on the online retail platform.

MissFresh said approximately 58% of its gross merchandise value (GMV) comes from the sale of fresh products, including fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood and dairy products, but the online retailer’s fast-moving consumer goods business is growing rapidly and now accounts for about 42% of GMV.

Consumers can shop the MissFresh online platform via the company’s MissFresh mobile application and Mini Program embedded in third-party social platforms.