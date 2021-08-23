WESTCHESTER, ILL. – Catherine Suever, formerly executive vice president — finance and administration, and chief financial officer for Parker Hannifin Corp., has been named to the board of directors at Ingredion, Inc. Ms. Suever joined Parker Hannifin, a company involved in motion and control technologies, in 1987 and retired at the end of 2020. She worked at PwC before Parker Hannifan

Ms. Suever currently is director of Hexcel Corp., a company involved in advanced composite technology. Both Parker Hannifin, Cleveland, and Hexcel Corp., Stamford, Conn., are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Catherine is an accomplished executive who brings more than 35 years of strategic, global financial experience and proven leadership to our board,” said James P. Zallie, president and chief executive officer of Ingredion. “Her deep understanding of business and financial operations and board experience will strengthen our board’s decision making as we work to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Ms. Suever is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and served on the board of trustees for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Ohio Buckeye Chapter. She previously was a member of the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI) and the Financial Executives International (FEI). Ms. Suever received a bachelor of science degree in accounting, magna cum laude, from the University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio.