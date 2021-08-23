VERNON HILL, ILL. — Prairie City Bakery, a business unit of McKee Foods Corp., has expanded its Ooey Gooey Butter Cakes sweet goods line with the launch of a new birthday cake flavor. The new flavor features the brand’s classic layered butter cake flavored with vanilla and white chocolate and is packed with colorful confetti sprinkles throughout.

Other flavors in the Ooey Gooey Butter Cakes lineup include: chocolate chip; cinnamon; Key lime; lemon; original; peanut butter chocolate chip; and sea salt caramel.