TORONTO — Bond Bakery Brands Ltd., a stakeholder-focused investment platform accelerating the growth of bakery companies, has initiated an investment in Holy Napoli Pizza Inc., a manufacturer of Neapolitan-style frozen pizza and pizza dough. Founded in 2017 by Francesca Galasso and Dave Vukets, Holy Napoli’s products are available for sale in more than 400 retail stores across Canada, including Whole Foods Market, Georgia Main Food Group, Spud.ca, Calgary Co-op, Thrifty Foods, Fortinos, and Avril Supermarché Santé.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with Francesca, Dave and the Holy Napoli team,” said Nicolas Mulroney, co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Bond Bakery. “They have developed a premium product that fits seamlessly within our existing platform. Our investment will allow Holy Napoli to immediately increase production capacity and further expand distribution across Canada. At Bond, we look to scale companies, and we are thrilled to be able to do so with such a motivated team.”

Cameron Loree, co-founder, executive vice president of investments and corporate development at Bond Bakery, added, “Francesca and Dave have done a remarkable job building Holy Napoli from scratch. Because of their relentless focus on quality, the brand has a loyal following. We are thrilled to provide the support and tools required for them to accelerate the growth of Holy Napoli.”

Holy Napoli marks Bond Bakery’s fourth investment since 2020 and the second in the past month. In July, Bond Bakery invested in Coco Coco Bakery Inc. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., Coco Bakery makes French macaron and premium sweet goods for distribution to retail and foodservice customers across North America. That acquisition followed the investments in October 2020 in Victoria, BC-based Portofino Bakery, a baker of a full line of bread and buns, as well as specialty items such as pretzel buns, ciabatta and artisan bread, and Surrey, BC-based Pace Processing, a multi-category food processor serving retail and foodservice industries across North America.

For Holy Napoli, the partnership with Bond Bakery represents an opportunity to support the company’s next phase of growth.

“I started Holy Napoli out of a love for handmade, Neapolitan-style pizza and was determined to make the best tasting pizza in the freezer aisle,” said Ms. Galasso, CEO of Holy Napoli. “We are excited to announce our partnership with Bond and further expand our product offerings, distribution and brand awareness. Together we are uniquely aligned to turn Holy Napoli into a leading pizza brand that Canadians seek out and value.”