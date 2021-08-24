SPRINGFIELD, OHIO — Surati Sweet Mart, Ltd., a Toronto-based Indian snack food manufacturer, has acquired a 240,000-square-foot facility in Springfield that it plans to convert into its first US manufacturing and distribution facility for specialty snacks and baked foods. The company is investing $16 million in the facility, which is expected to bring 108 food production jobs to Springfield.

“Our location in Springfield would be our first manufacturing investment in the United States and will allow us to serve our North American growth,” said Shalini Sheth, director of operations for Surati. “The Springfield community is the perfect strategic location for us to locate and expand our operations. It’s simply a community that wants our investment and has worked with our leadership to make it happen.”

Springfield competed with cities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and South Carolina for the project.

“From our first discussions with company leaders, we knew Surati would be a great addition to our community,” said Horton Hobbs IV, vice president of economic development for the Greater Springfield Partnership. “Their leadership saw an alignment of their vision for growth with a community that is eager to build a vibrant future. A future that will allow both to grow together.”

Founded in 1942 and headquartered in Toronto, Surati is one of the largest Indian food manufacturers and distributors in North America. The company has nearly 200 employees worldwide and a portfolio of 400 products that includes cookies, biscuits, frozen flat bread, snacks, frozen snacks, frozen vegetables, pickles and sweets sold under the Surati, Shalini and Golden brands. The company operates a 65,000-square-foot facility in Toronto and has four distribution centers across the United States located in New Jersey, California, Texas and Georgia.