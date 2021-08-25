CHICAGO — Ian Roberts has been promoted to vice president and general manager of the foodservice business segment at Conagra Brands, Inc., effective Sept. 1.

In his new role, Mr. Roberts will manage all aspects of sales and category management with primary responsibility for leading the foodservice team and operating segment, which includes strategic planning and P&L management. He also will be responsible for developing and expanding relationships with distributors, customers and strategic partners.

Mr. Roberts has been with Conagra for more than 16 years, most recently spending the past nearly 7 years as vice president and general manager for Canada. Other roles he has held at Conagra include vice president of sales, vice president of market development, senior director of market development, group director of marketing, group director of sales for grocery supermarkets, director of sales – Loblaw Companies and senior BDM Loblaw Companies.

Prior to joining Conagra he was with Kellogg Co., working as a senior key account manager as well as category manager – Loblaws. He began his career as a market analyst at The Nielsen Co.

Mr. Roberts received a bachelor’s degree in economics from McMaster University.