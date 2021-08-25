ST. FRANCIS, WIS. – Wixon, Inc. is investing more than $15 million to expand its facilities in St. Francis. Plans include purchasing a 100,000-square-foot facility in the airport industrial park for manufacturing as well as purchasing new machinery and tooling. Wixon provides seasoning blends, flavors and flavor technologies to food, beverage and nutritional companies across retail and foodservice channels. The segregated expansion will further support the Gott Pet Products line.

“With projected compound annual growth of 45% on top of over 50% growth last year, it was clear that we would need more room for success,” said Peter Gottsacker, president of Wixon and Gott Pet Products. “Additional supply chain facilities were also needed because of the success of Gott Pet Products, a separate Wisconsin-owned family business.”