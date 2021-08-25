IRVINE, CALIF. — Justin Vannoy has been named corporate vice president and president, Liquid Products North America at Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries.

Mr. Vannoy in his new role will lead the planning and execution of a strategic business plan to satisfy GSF’s financial and operational objectives, including customer growth, product quality, food safety, associate safety and succession planning. He also will focus on broadening the capabilities, technologies and markets in which GSF supplies dressings, sauces, syrups, and toppings.

Prior to joining GSF, Mr. Vannoy was with TreeHouse Foods for five years, most recently as vice president of operations with the North America Meal Preparations Division based in Oakbrook, Ill. He previously was vice president of operations for the North America Baked Goods Division and director of operations for the North America Retail Bakery Category. He also was with Conagra Brands, Inc. for five years, spending time as a plant manager, operations manager and production manager.

Earlier in his career, he held several management roles with Nestle HealthCare Nutrition in Saint Louis Park, Minn., and Quaker Oats Co. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

He received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Winona State University in Winona, Minn.

“Justin's background and his distinct style of servant leadership, coupled with his manufacturing, supply chain, and operations expertise, will uniquely position him to lead the LPNA team to support the growing success of our valued customers throughout their expanding markets in North America,” said Brian Dick, GSF corporate executive vice president and chief operating officer.