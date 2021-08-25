CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Grain Craft announced on Aug. 24 that it plans to build a grain elevator at its Blackfoot, Idaho, flour mill. It will receive local wheat and convey it to the flour mill.

The project is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter. Groundwork started in early May and concrete pads will begin in this month.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work directly with the wheat growers in Idaho,” said Alan Koenig, chief supply chain officer. “Our Blackfoot mill is a leading provider of our bulk and branded bag flours throughout the west coast and central regions of the United States. This new elevator will allow us to grow our origination of Idaho wheat for our other flour mills and it will help support our ongoing commitment to source quality wheat.”

Grain Craft is the third largest US flour miller with capacity of 153,500 cwts at 13 wheat mills, according to Sosland Publishing’s 2021 Grain and Milling Annual.