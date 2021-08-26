LOUISVILLE, KY. — Aaron Powell has been named chief executive officer of the global Pizza Hut division at Yum! Brands, Inc., effective Sept. 20. In his new role, Mr. Powell will take on global responsibility for Pizza Hut growth strategies, franchise operations and performance.

Mr. Powell joins Yum! Brands from Kimberly-Clark Corp., where he was most recently president of the Asia-Pacific consumer business. He spent more than 14 years with the company in a range of leadership roles across business-to-business and consumer operations, including corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, sales, marketing, e-commerce and operations. Before joining Kimberly-Clark, he spent four years as a manager at Bain & Co., and earlier held sales leadership and brand management roles at Procter & Gamble for eight years.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Aaron to the Yum! Brands and Pizza Hut family and believe this global brand division leadership structure will enable the Pizza Hut US and international teams to further implement best practices worldwide and continue their growth trajectory for franchisees and shareholders,” said David Gibbs, CEO of Yum! Brands. “Aaron brings more than 25 years of deep experience in the business-to-business and consumer packaged goods sectors and is known for driving break-through innovation and delivering strong performance for iconic household name brands operating in complex environments around the world. We’re fortunate to have a global growth strategist of Aaron’s caliber join the accomplished Pizza Hut leadership team.”