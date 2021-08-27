DUBLIN, OHIO — The Wendy’s Co., Inc. in mid-September plans to introduce new french fries designed to stay crispy, especially in drive-thru and delivery orders. The restaurant chain also is launching a Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger.

The new fries will appear initially in the United States and Canada and then internationally. They differ from the current fries at Wendy’s in shape and coating. The bigger side of the new fry is built for heat retention while the other side is thinner to enhance crispiness, said Emily Kessler, senior specialist, culinary and innovation for Dublin-based Wendy’s, in an Aug. 26 webinar.

The fries have a “whisper” of coating, said John Li, vice president of culinary innovation at Wendy’s. He added consumers want fries to be crispy on the outside and be fluffy like a baked potato inside.

“You cannot do that if you start applying a whole bunch of batter, which may make it more crispy, but you end up changing the overall eating experience of the french fry,” he said. “If you bite into a heavily battered product, I guarantee that they start to get gummy, and they lose that baked potato, fluffy texture in the center.”

The fries have been shown to stay crispy throughout delivery orders of 20 minutes to 30 minutes, he said.

“COVID changed the game when it comes to how customers are getting their food,” Ms. Kessler said. “So we saw a need to develop and make sure our fries are withstanding that delivery experience.”

The new cheeseburger features never-frozen beef topped with Applewood smoked bacon cooked fresh daily, a custom bacon sauce with a hint of sweetness, crispy onions, American cheese and a creamy, tangy cheddar cheese spread. The cheeseburger is served on a toasted cheddar bun.

“With this sandwich we just thought that we should turn it on its head, crank it up to 11,” said Jay Drumm, senior specialist, culinary and product development at Wendy’s. “The sandwich is inspired by a Southern influence.”