NEW YORK — A new functional food brand is debuting with the goal of making healthy eating habitual.

Kreatures of Habit is launching with The PrOATagonist, an individually-packaged, plant-based and gluten-free oatmeal. Developed over a year of testing and formulation, The PrOATagonist was designed to be “an optimized approach to everyone’s favorite instant oatmeal,” the company said.

Providing 30 grams of protein per serving, the breakfast offering is made with gluten-free rolled oats, pea protein, roasted salted pumpkin seeds, maple sugar, brown flax seeds, chia seed powder, Himalayan pink salt, amylase blend, stevia, bacillus subtilis probiotics and 7,000 IU’s of vitamin D3. The granola can be prepped in three minutes or less and is dairy-free, soy-free and non-GMO. Flavors include vanilla, blueberry banana and chocolate.

The vanilla variety contains 350 calories, 46 grams of carbs, 9 grams of sugar, 8 grams of fiber and 7 grams of fat per 93-gram pouch.

The blueberry banana granola is made with organic blueberry and banana freeze dried powders and blue spirulina powder and contains 340 calories, 46 grams of carbs, 13 grams of sugar, 8 grams of fiber and 6 grams of fat per pouch.

The chocolate flavor features cocoa powder and organic Ceylon cinnamon and contains 360 calories, 47 grams of carbs, 9 grams of sugar, 8 grams of fiber and 7 grams of fat per pouch.

Kreatures of Habit’s The PrOATagonist oatmeal is available on the company’s website for $34.99 per box of 7 single-serve pouches.

Kreatures of Habit was founded by Michael Chernow, who co-founded The Meatball Shop and Seamore’s restaurants in New York. A restaurateur, entrepreneur and TV host, Mr. Chernow created the Kreatures of Habit brand to celebrate his 17 years of sobriety and how adopting positive habits transformed his life, he said.

“I fell in love with finding out who I was and who I could be through positive habits,” Mr. Chernow said.