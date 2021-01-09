ST. FRANCIS, WIS. – Ryan Seidl has joined the sales team at Wixon, Inc. as an account manager. His territory will be the upper Midwest. Bringing more than a decade of food industry sales experience, Mr. Seidl will facilitate the development of custom taste solutions for food and beverage partners of Wixon. He previously worked for Omua Ingredients North America, Sysco Corp. and Schreiber Foods. A graduate of Concordia University in Mequon, Wis., Mr. Seidl lives in the Green Bay area.

“We’re excited to welcome Ryan to the sales team,” said Terry Yakes, director of sales, industrial ingredients for St. Francis-based Wixon. “His record of success and experience in the food industry makes him a great fit for Wixon and our customer base in the greater Wisconsin and Minnesota areas.”

Wixon manufactures dry and liquid custom taste systems.