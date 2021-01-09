LENEXA, KAN. — Corbion has added Pristine 3000 to its portfolio of dough conditioners. The ingredient allows bakers to overcome quality hurdles such as wheat protein inconsistencies and high-speed processing without relying on gluten supplementation and other artificial systems like DATEM (diacetyl tartaric acid ester of monoglycerides). Pristine 3000 reduces the need for adding vital wheat gluten, which often subjects bakers to volatile pricing.

“This breakthrough solution is the direct result of Corbion’s on-going commitment to, and investment in, innovation in dough conditioning and baking technologies," said Kathy Sargent, director of global market strategy at Corbion. “Pristine 3000 helps bakers achieve the very specific qualities and eating experience their customers expect each and every time they purchase their favorite products, and consumers will now be able to feel even better about those products knowing they contain fewer ingredients they don’t understand.”