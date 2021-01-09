NEW YORK — H&H Bagels, a baker of fresh-baked bagels and bagel sandwiches, has announced plans to expand its fast-casual bagel concept to the top 50 US metro markets.

“Since the 1970’s, H&H Bagels has grown to be an iconic brand, enjoyed by people from around the world,” said Jay Rushin, chief executive officer of H&H Bagels. “Entering into the franchise business is a monumental moment for us, as we look to identify and work with likeminded entrepreneurs who want to bring a premium New York City bagel experience to cities across the country.”

H&H Bagels is known for its fresh-baked bagels and sandwich offerings, which include its house-made spread sandwiches, fresh-griddled egg sandwiches and smoked salmon sandwiches. The company also offers wholesale bagels for distribution across the United States under the H&H Bagels brand. The brand opened its first location in 1972 on the Upper West Side of New York City and a second location in 1974 on the Upper East Side. Since 2014 it has expanded to new locations on the Upper West Side, JFK Airport, LaGuardia Airport and the upcoming Moynihan Train Hall.

H&H Bagels said it has been working to develop a top-of-the-line franchise support system. Franchisees will receive in-depth training and the support will include everything from site selection, store construction, marketing and brand building, along with opening launch support.

“We are dedicated to providing industry-leading support to our new franchisees during this exciting time for our brand,” Mr. Rushin said. “With our proven success in expanding across New York, we are confident in our business model and believe it will be an attractive investment option for franchisees.”