LUXEMBOURG — Ferrero Group has promoted Todd Siwak to president and chief business officer of Ferrero North America. Mr. Siwak spent the past eight years as chief executive officer of Ferrara Candy Co., the Chicago-based candy subsidiary of Ferrero. In his new role, Mr. Siwak will create an anchoring platform for the company’s mainstream and premium biscuit categories in North America, helping to strengthen Ferrero’s position globally.

Prior to joining Ferrara Candy, Mr. Siwak was an operating partner at Catterton and earlier was CEO, founding partner and president of TRG Accessories.

Succeeding Mr. Siwak as CEO of Ferrara is Marco Capurso. Mr. Capurso most recently was chief business officer, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa for Ferrero. In his new role, Mr. Capurso will intensify Ferrara’s focus on international growth for its sugar confections business.

Mr. Capurso has been with Ferrero for 24 years, holding a variety of country management positions across the world. Before joining Ferrero in 1997, he was with Kraft Foods for nine years, including two years as marketing director of grocery products and seven years in sales and marketing roles.