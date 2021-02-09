WASHINGTON — The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), North America’s largest baking industry event, is seeking speakers for IBIE 2022, scheduled for Sept. 18-21, 2022, in Las Vegas. IBIE 2022 will include a full day of education, known as IBIEducate, slated for Sept. 17.

IBIEducate will feature nearly 100 learning opportunities to address the specific needs of attendees in every role and segment of the baking industry. The program will be organized into specialized tracks addressing emerging trends and top-of-mind topics in the global baking landscape and will feature presentations from business and baking industry professionals.

“Given recent fluctuations in the baking industry — brought about by the pandemic and quickly evolving technology — it’s essential for our audience to have access to a robust, timely education program,” said Michael Cornelis, chair of the IBIE Education Task Force. “Our community asked that we bring back the full day of education prior to the expo opening, and we are happy to do so in order to meet their needs during this transformative time best. The baking industry is filled with talented, creative people who are passionate about helping their colleagues achieve greater quality, efficiency and profits. These individuals are the heart of the IBIEducate program, and we are proud to provide a platform where they can share their knowledge and experiences in order to help move the baking industry forward. We look forward to seeing what this group of thought leaders will bring to the table in 2022.”

Speaker candidates will be asked to leverage their unique perspectives and strategies in classroom sessions that deliver information in creative, engaging ways. Other format options include demonstrations, 20-minute TED-esque talks and two- or four-hour hands-on workshops.

IBIE said topics it is interested in include automation technology; cannabis in baking; food safety and sanitation; techniques in artisan baking, pastry and decorating; marketing tactics for retail businesses; new ingredients, formulation and production trends; retail best practices; and workforce cultivation, training and retention.

Professionals interested in being part of the 2022 education program are encouraged to submit a proposal at bakingexpo.com/call-for-speakers no later than Oct. 15, 2021.

For more information about IBIE, visit www.bakingexpo.com.