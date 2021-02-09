GREENSBORO, NC. – Charles Miller and Omar Velagic, both with decades of experience in restaurant operations, have been hired as region coaches for Biscuitville Fresh Southern, Greensboro. They will support the 1,800 employees operating the 65 Biscuitville locations across North Carolina and Virginia.

Mr. Miller previously was director of restaurant operations for Charleys Philly Steaks and held executive positions with Wendy’s franchising. Mr. Velagic previously worked for Yum! Brands, Inc. as an area coach and director of operations. He also held executive positions with Tom & Chee. Both Mr. Miller and Mr. Velagic will report to Jeff Linville, vice president of operations for Biscuitville.

“Charles and Omar bring extensive experience in successful restaurant operations to the Biscuitville family,” Mr. Linville said. “They have professional work experiences that prove that they place a priority on making sure the people in their regions have the right tools to succeed. As Biscuitville continues to open more locations in new markets, we know we need a strong leadership structure to support that growth. We are confident Omar and Charles have the passion to help the teams in their regions succeed in delivering Biscuitville’s legendary guest experience.”