PETALUMA, CALIF. — Ritu Mathur has joined Amy’s Kitchen as vice president of marketing. In her new role, Ms. Mathur will help develop an integrated customer and consumer centric marketing division to help Amy’s continue to grow its brand.

Ms. Mathur most recently was executive global brand strategy at Peloton Interactive, but earlier she was with Clif Bar & Co. for more than eight years, most recently as senior director of brand marketing for the Luna brand. Prior to Clif Bar she was a brand manager at Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream. She also spent time as an associate brand manager at Nestle USA.

She received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California at Berkeley and a master’s degree in marketing from the University of California, Los Angeles – The Anderson School of Management.