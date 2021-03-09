OMAHA — Scoular announced on Sept. 2 that has increased its investment in Rogers Grain to become the sole owner. Rogers Grain owns and operates an elevator and cleaning plant facility in both Covington and Red River, Ohio. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Scoular said the decision to increase its investment builds off a successful partnership that was first announced in 2018 and combined Rogers’ 60-plus years of experience with Scoular’s access to markets for high-quality specialty grains.

“Scoular offers farmers reliability, stability, and deep market knowledge,” said Brent Rogers, president of Rogers Grain. “We have enjoyed our partnership with them over the past three years, and I am delighted that Ohio farmers can continue to turn to Scoular to grow their business.”

Rogers Grain was founded by brothers Kenneth and David Rogers in the early 1950s. Throughout the years the Rogers family has been involved in farming, agronomy and grain handling. In addition to being a local grain collector and distributor, Rogers is a supplier of high-quality grains for international end-users of food and feed grade commodities.